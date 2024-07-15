Dozens of storage units at Arapahoe County facility damaged in fire

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A second-alarm fire ended up damaging more than 40 storage units along S. Parker Road in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

South Metro Fire Rescue and the Parker Police Department responded to the fire at a Public Storage located at 5212 S. Parker Road, the fire department said on social media just before 8 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a fire burning through the roof.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office closed northbound S. Parker Road at S. Chambers Road and E. Crestline Drive while firefighters worked to gain control of the fire. The road reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 10pm

Around 8:30 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire was under control and crews were starting the extensive mop up process.

In total, 32 units were directly affected by the fire and 48 total were impacted by smoke and water damage, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other details were available.