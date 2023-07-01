Dozens of new laws and free transit begins in Colorado Saturday

DENVER — The first day of July in Colorado marks two things — the start of a new state fiscal year and the enactment date for numerous new laws, including free transit for two months.

For a second year in a row, many transit options in Colorado will be free for riders beginning Saturday.

The Free Fare for Better Air initiative will run throughout July and August, meaning people will be able to jump on buses and local transit without needing to purchase a ticket.

The pilot program was approved by the Colorado state legislature last year. Lawmakers approved roughly $28 million in grants to supplement the losses that transit agencies would face.

The goal of the program is to get people out of their cars during some of the hottest months of summer when the ozone is the worst.

Supporters say last year’s one-month run resulted in a 22% increase in riders during the free fare days and many of those riders decided to stay even after the fares were reinstated.

The Regional Transportation District, for instance, experienced a 13% increase in average weekday ridership the month after the program ended.

In addition to free fares, there are more than a dozen new laws that kick in Saturday. Here’s a list of a few of the new laws.

Cracking down on car thefts

The penalties for motor vehicle theft are no longer based on the value of the vehicle or vehicles stolen.

With the passage of Senate Bill 23-097, all care thefts are felonies (regardless of value) and punishment is based on the suspect’s criminal history.

There is also a “joy-riding” penalty, which makes it a misdemeanor if a car is stolen and returned or found without damages within 24 hours.

Delivery Fees

Senate Bill 23-143 allows businesses with retail sales of $500,000 or less to not have to collect or pay the state’s 27-cent delivery fee.

The idea behind the exemption is that the small businesses are not the main culprits contributing to the wear and tear on Colorado roads that the recent boost in deliveries is causing, so making them collect the fee places an undue burden on them.

Additional new laws will receive funding on July 1, 2023, This includes:



SB23-001 Authority Of Public-private Collaboration Unit For Housing sponsored by Representatives Shannon Bird and Meghan Lukens and Senators Dylan Roberts and Rachel Zenzinger, which helps to utilize underused state land for much-needed housing projects.

SB23-166 Establishment of a Wildfire Resiliency Code Board sponsored by Senators Lisa Cutter and Tony Exum and Representatives Meg Froelich and Elizabeth Velasco to help make Colorado a safer place to live.

SB23-283 Mechanisms For Federal Infrastructure Funding was sponsored by Representatives Shannon Bird and Emily Sirota and Senators Rachel Zenzinger and Jeff Bridges to support the Front Range Rail and make sure Colorado continues to maximize competitiveness to secure federal funding for Colorado.

HB23-1107 Crime Victim Services Funding was sponsored by Representatives Monica Duran and Rose Pugliese and Senators Bob Gardner and Faith Winter to support victims of crime.