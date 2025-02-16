Watch Now
Dozens of couples get hitched at snowy Colorado ski resort on Valentine's Day

A record 130 couples converged on a beginner run near the Continental Divide on Friday, strapping on skis and snowboards for the mass wedding.
A record 130 couples converged on a beginner run near the Continental Divide on Friday, strapping on skis and snowboards for the mass wedding. (via AP)
LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (AP) — There is nothing like dozens of couples saying “I do” simultaneously to warm the frigid air that grips the Colorado Rockies in the heart of winter.

Colorado's Loveland Ski Area lived up to its name once again on Valentine’s Day as it hosted its 34th annual Mountaintop Matrimony just shy of 12,000 feet above sea level.

Loveland Ski Area Mass Wedding
Xiaolin Chen wears a message on her ski helmet after she married Carter Paquette of Denver during the 35th annual Marry Me & Ski for Free Valentine's Day mountaintop matrimony ceremony Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Loveland Ski Area, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Some wore traditional wedding attire like tuxedoes and gowns, while others dressed in all manner of wild costumes for the occasion.

Loveland Ski Area Mass Wedding
Sami and Mike Matson of Superior, Colo., renew their wedding vows for the third time during the 35th annual Marry Me & Ski for Free Valentine's Day mountaintop matrimony ceremony Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Loveland Ski Area, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

