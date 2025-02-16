Dozens of couples get hitched at snowy Colorado ski resort on Valentine's Day

LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (AP) — There is nothing like dozens of couples saying “I do” simultaneously to warm the frigid air that grips the Colorado Rockies in the heart of winter.
Colorado's Loveland Ski Area lived up to its name once again on Valentine’s Day as it hosted its 34th annual Mountaintop Matrimony just shy of 12,000 feet above sea level.
A record 130 couples converged on a beginner run near the Continental Divide on Friday, strapping on skis and snowboards for the mass wedding.
Some wore traditional wedding attire like tuxedoes and gowns, while others dressed in all manner of wild costumes for the occasion.
