Dozens of children in Denver celebrate 'forever' families during Adoption Day celebration

DENVER — Twenty-seven children in Denver have officially found their forever families.

On Friday, 23 families finalized the adoptions of these kids as the city celebrated its 18th annual event in conjunction with National Adoption Day.

The event was coordinated by Denver Human Services (DHS) and Denver Juvenile Court, with support from the Denver City Attorney’s Office and it took place at the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse.

Among the families that welcomed new members was the Williams family.

"Three of our six children are adoptive children," said Sheila Williams. "Javion is just the most amazing, and sweet little man. He came into our lives four years ago. Today, he became a part of our forever family."

Sheila said she and her husband decided to adopt three kids after they had a child with a disability and saw how the community came together for them.

Williams said 11-year-old Javion is on the autism spectrum. She said he loves music and basketball.

"We’re going to settle into some hobbies and really just introduce him to other family members that he hasn’t had the opportunity to meet," Williams said. "As far as the future for Javion, I believe the sky is the limit."

Williams encourages anyone who is interested in adoption to look into it, as there are still several kids across the state who are in need.

"It's beneficial not only for the child but for families. We get the opportunity to love and to help someone that, without adoption, may not have had the opportunity to overcome challenges," she said.

People can learn more about foster care and adoption in Denver by calling 720-944- 4347 or visiting the city's website.

Denver’s celebration was one of more than 400 that were held across the country for National Adoption Day.

The nationwide celebration honors adoptive families, while raising awareness about the roughly 117,000 U.S. children in foster care who need safe, supportive adoptive homes.

Dozens of Denver kids celebrate 'forever' families at Adoption Day celebration