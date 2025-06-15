Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Downtown Denver shooting leaves 1 dead

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 15, 9am
generic police lights.png
Posted

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown’s Ballpark District that left one person dead.

It happened in the 2200 block of Blake Street.

After the shooting, police said the victim was transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been reported, and suspect information was not available.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the deceased.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.