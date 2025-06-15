Downtown Denver shooting leaves 1 dead

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown’s Ballpark District that left one person dead.
It happened in the 2200 block of Blake Street.
After the shooting, police said the victim was transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.
No arrests have been reported, and suspect information was not available.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the deceased.
