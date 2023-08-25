Watch Now
Downtown Denver sexual assault suspect wanted following incidents in July and August, police say

Posted at 4:09 PM, Aug 25, 2023
DENVER – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a sexual assault suspect wanted in connections with crimes committed this summer.

The man is wanted for a sexual assault that occurred near the intersection of 19th and Arapahoe Streets in downtown Denver on Aug. 16 at approximately 8 a.m., according to a Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.

The suspect is also believed to have committed an unlawful sexual contact near the intersection of E. 22nd Avenue and N. Downing Street on July 29 at approximately 12:15 p.m.

The suspect is described as Black, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall “with an extremely heavy build,” according to police.

Investigators said he wears glasses and is possibly named Michael.

The suspect allegedly frequents the 7-Eleven near the intersection of 17th and Champa Streets “and is seen frequently walking in that area,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

