Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Downtown Denver Rink opens for the season Monday at 5 p.m.

‘Tis the season for spreading peace and joy, caroling and outdoor ice skating! Bring the kids, a date, or solo skate this winter at one of Colorado’s many outdoor rinks – including the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, which is free if you bring your own skates.
Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline-Valentine Skate
Posted at 10:26 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 12:57:23-05

DENVER — The Downtown Denver Rink is set to open for its 13th season on Monday, and will welcome the public for free ice skating through Feb. 11, 2024.

The rink, located at 16th and Arapahoe Streets, officially opens Monday at 5 p.m.

Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline-Valentine Skate

Skate rentals are $7 for children 12 years old and younger, and $9 for people 13 years old and up. Skaters can also bring their own. Use of the rink is free.

“Here in downtown, the opening of the Downtown Denver Rink signals the beginning of the holiday season, and we could not be more excited to welcome residents, visitors, and employees to celebrate and skate with us,” said Sharon Alton, senior vice president of downtown experience for the Downtown Denver Partnership. “Whether you’re a novice skater or a practiced pro, the Rink invites everyone to experience the magic of winter in the heart of our city.”

Mile High Musts: Downtown Denver Ice Rink

The rink, which is organized by the Downtown Denver Partnership, is presented by Southwest Airlines. It is available for private events with advanced bookings.

For more information and rink hours, visit WinterInTheCity.com.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives