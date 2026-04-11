Downtown Denver hotel and bar ordered to shut down after hundreds of code violations, alleged assault

A downtown Denver hotel and bar has been ordered to shut down after hundreds of fire code violations and an alleged assault outside the business.

Nativ Hotel and its bar Gatsby Social Club on Friday were issued an immediate suspension of the business’ hotel and restaurant liquor license, dance cabaret license, lodging license and retail food license. The summary suspension requires the business to close immediately without a hearing.

“This is the most severe immediate licensing discipline action the city can take against a business,” Eric Escudero, spokesperson for Denver’s licensing and consumer protection which issued the suspension, said in an email. “It is only used in very rare circumstances when there is the most severe threat to safety because of alleged law violations.”

In all, Denver Fire cited the business with 847 violations of city code, according to the suspension.

The suspension said the licensing department found “public health, safety, or welfare imperatively requires emergency action.”

The last time the department issued this type of suspension was in 2023 when a security guard allegedly shot and killed a patron at Lempiro restaurant, according to Escudero.

Nativ will later be required to attend a hearing, where the business can contest the suspension. A date for that hearing has not yet been set.

The business could not be successfully reached by the time of publication.

The decision comes after ongoing investigations by the Denver Fire Department and the Denver Police Department.

According to the document, the hotel’s “history of fire code violations” dates back to January 2025. The most recent inspection in February, it said, revealed code violations that made the property “unsafe for occupancy.”

Violations included a faulty fire alarm system, sprinkler system violations, hallway and stair blockages, improper propane storage and more. Denver Fire had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

After that inspection, the document says Denver Fire issued a stop work order, saying the hotel could no longer be occupied. Propery owner Thierry Rignol then obtained a firewatch permit, which allowed the hotel only to operate while fire watches were conducted every 30 minutes throughout the property.

That permit expired March 26, when the bar and hotel were again prohibited from operating after two March inspections revealed continued violations.

The business, however, continued to operate, according to the suspension notice.

Denver police reported that it was “ in full operation as a bar/nightclub” as of last weekend, April 3-5.

During that weekend, police responded to an alleged felony menacing outside the bar, after someone was kicked out and allegedly returned with a gun, according to the document.

Later that weekend, police also responded to an alleged assault, after a customer was “found unconscious and injured on the sidewalk in front of the premises which was again admitting patrons.”

Denver Police declined further comment.

Complaints about the hotel and bar date back to 2024 relating to “improper licensing and violent events,” according to the suspension document.

The establishment closed briefly in 2024, according to the suspension, and did not register any managers with the department of licensing, as is required by law. But a January 2026 inspection revealed that Hussam Kayali, who also goes by Valentes Corleons, was acting as an on-site manager.

Kayali previously owned Beta Nightclub and Cabin Taphouse. Cabin Taphouse's license was revoked in 2022 after a deadly New Year's Eve shooting, when the city said disruptive and illegal activities created an unsafe and hazardous environment.

Beta Nightclub's license was also revoked in 2022, after an undercover police investigation revealed several safety violations, including the hiring of unlicensed security guards, failing to keep people from bringing weapons into the venue and failing to control the crowds inside its building, Denver7 previously reported.

Kayali has previously denied those allegations.

Nativ owner Rignol told the department in March that Kayali had been fired, and during the April 4 weekend, police identified another manager who had not been registered, according to the suspension.

The hotel technically has 48 hours to cease operations in order to give enough time for anyone staying at the hotel to leave; the bar must close immediately, a spokesperson said.