Douglas County park back open after investigation into mysterious dog deaths

PARKER, Colo. — A community park in Douglas County is back open after it was shut down for the past few monthsout of an abundance of caution.

Newlin Meadows Dog Park, located near Chambers Rd. and Newlin Gulch Blvd. in Parker, was being investigated after four dogs mysteriously passed away within visits during a two-week time frame.

The Newlin Meadows HOA shut the park down and started looking into the situation after the incidents were reported in late May.

According to Mardee Brosh, president of Newlin Meadows HOA, the investigation into the deaths was "inconclusive" and the park reopened on July 20.

Brosh said despite consulting with several experts — there was nothing to prove that the deaths were related to the park.

Denver7 has learned that there were no tests or autopsies done on the dogs that died because they had already been cremated by the time the pattern was noticed.

Nina Satpathy has lived in the neighborhood for several years and used to love taking her dog Balto to that park — she was concerned when she learned what had happened.

"I was scared that because I took— I take Balto every day, every morning, every afternoon and every evening. I was like continuously monitoring like if he's doing okay, but he was fine," said Satpathy.

Douglas County park back open after mysterious dog death investigation

She said one of her neighbor's dogs and Balto's friends was among the dogs that died, "I feel really sad about it," she said. "He used to go to the same park, this park every morning."



Nina said even though the park is back open, she's still hesitant about taking her dog back.

She's not the only one who is concerned, the park was completely empty Sunday afternoon when Denver7 was speaking to neighbors in the area. "Mostly people like go around the park, but not inside the park," added Satpathy.

Nina said it'll still be a while before she feels comfortable taking Balto back to the park, "For this season. I think we are not taking him anymore," said Satpathy.