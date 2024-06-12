Watch Now
Douglas County man twice convicted of sexual exploitation of child was just arrested on same charge

Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 12, 2024

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Douglas County man who has been convicted twice of sexual exploitation of a child has again been arrested on the same charge.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said its deputies arrested Stacy Suppeland, 35, at his home on Tuesday after detectives executed a search warrant. He was transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility.

In addition to the sexual exploitation of a child charge, he also faces charges of violation of a protection order, the sheriff's office said.

Sexual exploitation of a child is a Class 4 felony.

Suppeland was convicted of the same sexual exploitation charge in 2013 and 2020, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's sex offender registry.

"Thanks to the dedication and thorough efforts of our detectives, this individual, who has repeatedly violated the trust and safety of our community, is now back in custody where he belongs," said Sheriff Darren Weekly. "Our priority remains the protection of our children and the enforcement of justice, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of Douglas County residents."

