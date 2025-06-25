Douglas County man reported missing after being discharged from hospital, deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man in Douglas County who was discharged from a hospital earlier this week has been reported missing after his family lost contact with him, deputies said Wednesday.

Bryan Eyermann, 42, who was last seen at his home on June 19, was later admitted to Sky Ridge Medical Center but was discharged on June 23 and has not been in contact with his family since, according to a social media post from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Denver7

“It’s now been over three weeks since his family and friends have had any contact with him,” deputies said. He is believed to be on foot.

If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Detective Donoho at kdonoho@dcsheriff.net or call the sheriff’s office non-emergency dispatch line at 303-660-7500.