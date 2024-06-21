Douglas County High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault on a child

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Douglas County High School teacher was arrested Tuesday for alleged sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

James Thomure, 55, of Centennial is being held at the Douglas County Detention Facility on a $20,000 bond.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office did not share details regarding its investigation. According to Douglas County High School's website, Thomure is part of the Individuals & Societies department.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have information about Thomure or potential additional victims to contact Detective Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net.