Douglas County deputies shoot, kill man who allegedly pointed gun at officers

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting Saturday night that left one man dead. No officers were injured.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 12000 block of Roosevelt Lane.

Lone Tree police and Douglas County deputies were called to the address by a man reporting he was suicidal, according to the sheriff’s office.

When officers arrived, they began to negotiate with the man, but instead of surrendering, the sheriff’s office said the man came out of his house with a gun, fired one round in the air, and then pointed a gun at deputies, who opened fire, striking the man.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting.