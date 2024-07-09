Douglas County deputies remove 'uninvited' black bear from Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Douglas County deputies had to remove an "uninvited guest" — an 80-pound black bear — from the Colorado Renaissance Festival in Larkspur over the weekend.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the bear ventured onto the property on Sunday and decided to take a break under one of the buildings. Ironically, the animal picked the building that sold honeycombs.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office / Lt. Davis

Patrons were moved away from the area, and deputies watched the bear until Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers arrived. The sheriff's office said the bear didn't seem bothered by the humans and even found a ball to play with.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office / Lt. Davis

The bear — which was named Smoky — was escorted out of the festival and released in an area away from humans.