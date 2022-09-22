DENVER — Tuesday was maybe the last 90-degree day of the season in the Denver area. We saw a big temperature drop and rainfall on Wednesday.

That sudden shift in the weather has many of us thinking about the upcoming leaf-peeping season. Will this trigger an early or short season? The short answer: no.

Here is Kenny Long with the Colorado State Forest Service to explain why leafers (which is most of us) don’t need to panic. Watch in the video below.

And if you want to know the best hikes to see these brilliant fall colors, take a look at the best hikes, road trips, and train rides to see Colorado's changing fall foliage.

Don't panic, leafers. We're in for a great leaf peeping season in Colorado!

Here’s what that looks like for when to expect peak fall color across the state: