Domestic violence suspect shot near Salida after allegedly opening fire on law enforcement

SALIDA, Colo. — A 54-year-old will likely face multiple charges after Chaffee County deputies responded to a domestic violence call, and the suspect allegedly opened fire on authorities.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office responded to a rural area west of Salida for a report of domestic violence. At the scene, they found that the woman who had called for help had been able to leave her home, where a male domestic violence suspect refused to leave and barricaded him inside. The woman had been able to escape the house and get to a neighbor's home, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

The suspect refused to comply with deputies' commands to exit the home and negotiations were not successful, CBI said.

"Some time later, the suspect fired at law enforcement from an upstairs window," CBI said. "Three Chaffee County sheriff deputies and a Salida police officer returned fire not knowing if they hit the suspect or not. Eventually, law enforcement would use chemical munitions to convince the suspect to surrender."

The 54-year-old exited the home and was brought to a local medical center for treatment for a gunshot wound on his shoulder. Nobody else was injured.

CBI said the suspect will likely face multiple charges, including domestic violence and the attempted murder of law enforcement officers. He has not been identified.

CBI is investigating this shooting.