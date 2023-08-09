Domestic violence suspect arrested after fleeing into grassy area of Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Boulder County after authorities said he assaulted his girlfriend and hid from deputies in a grassy area.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the Boulder County Communications Center learned about the alleged assault, which happened in the roadway around Eldorado Springs Drive and Saddleback Lane in unincorporated Boulder County. Deputies responded to the scene.

They learned the suspect had threatened his girlfriend with a knife, assaulted her and stole her cell phone, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen running north toward Goodhue Ditch and South Boulder Creek.

The suspect was identified as Cody Thelen, 32, of Colorado Springs.

Deputies worked to establish a perimeter and started looking for Thelen using K-9s and drones. An emergency notification went out to about 800 contacts, who were all advised to shelter in place, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 8:08 p.m., a deputy spotted a man hiding in tall grass. He was identified as Thelen and was apprehended.

Thelen was brought to the Boulder County Jail on charges of felony menacing, domestic violence, third-degree assault, obstruction of a telephone device, obstructing a peace officer, second-degree trespassing, violation of a protection order and five outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff's office.

The Boulder Police Department, Longmont Public Safety, Boulder Emergency Services, and Mountain View Fire Rescue helped the sheriff's office with this incident.