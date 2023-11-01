Dolly Parton is bringing her ‘Rockstar’ album to movie theaters in Colorado

DENVER – Dolly Parton, the “9 to 5” country music star who turned her success as a song writer into movie roles and later, philanthropy, is bringing her latest album to the big screen – and Coloradans will get a front row seat.

Parton, who was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is celebrating that achievement with the release of “Dolly Parton’s Rockstar Global First Listen Event” across movie theaters worldwide, including here in Colorado.

The unique cinematic experience, which will include an evening of music videos, behind-the-scenes peeks, special performances – including a never-before-seen performance of “Circle of Love,” as well as an exclusive interview with the artist herself – will take place on Nov. 15.

Fans of Dolly Parton in Colorado will have the opportunity to see the superstar across 17 theaters, including:



Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake

AMC Highlands Ranch 24

AMC Castle Rock 12

AMC Southlands 16

AMC Westminster Promenade 24

Metropolitan Isis Theatre

Century 16 Bel Mar

Century 16 Boulder

Cinemark 16 Fort Collins

Cinemark 12 Greeley

Harkins Arvada 14

MetroLux 12

Landmark Esquire

SouthGlenn Stadium 14

Colorado Mills 16

Denver Pavilions Stadium 15

The Village at the Peaks 12

“I am excited to know that my fans around the world will be able to come together and be the first to hear a sneak peek of my Rockstar album,” Dolly Parton said. “I am so proud of this music, and I am humbled by all the wonderful artists who joined me. I cannot wait for people to hear it!”

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Music Will, the largest nonprofit music program in the US public school system.

Parton’s “Rockstar” album will have an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song collection, which includes nine original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems.

The album will be released globally on Nov. 17 and will be available as a four-LP set, a two-CD set, digital download, and on all streaming services.

Tickets for "Dolly Parton’s Rockstar Global First Listen Event" can be purchased here.