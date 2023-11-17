Watch Now
Dog who survived 72 days in mountains after owner's death is regaining weight, back on hiking trails

AP
This image provided by Dana Holby shows her Jack Russell terrier Finney on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Pagosa Springs, Colo. The faithful dog survived after spending more than 10 weeks by the side of her owner, Rich Moore, who died of hypothermia while hiking in the Colorado mountains. Finney has regained most of the weight she lost during her ordeal and is back on the hiking trails. (Dana Holby via AP)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 18:43:38-05

A dog who survived more than 10 weeks by her owner who died of hypothermia while hiking in the Colorado mountains has regained weight and is back on the trails.

Richard Moore of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and his 12-pound dog Finney had set out to climb Blackhead Peak east of the town on Aug. 19, but never returned home, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office said.

A days-long search of the treacherous and steep western side of the mountain between where Moore's car was parked and the peak was unsuccessful, said Delinda VanneBrightyn with Taos Search and Rescue, whose search dog joined the effort. From the starting point, the hike to Blackhead Peak gains 2,150 feet (650 meters) in elevation.

When a hunter came upon the 71-year-old's body in the San Juan Mountains on Oct. 30, Finney was still there with him, despite being down to just 6 pounds, VanneBrightyn said. A recovery crew was flown in the next day. Finney was taken to a veterinarian for a checkup and treatment.

Moore's wife, Dana Holby, told The Associated Press that Finney has gained most of her weight back and is able to go on hikes of up to 4 or 5 miles a day.

