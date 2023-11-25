Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dog missing for two months found by hikers in Jefferson County

Nova suffered a broken leg and might have to get surgery, but is now resting comfortably at home.
Dog missing for two months found by hiker in Jefferson County
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Dog missing for two months found by hiker in Jefferson County
Posted at 9:18 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 23:18:17-05

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A dog that was missing for two months was found by a pair of hikers in Jefferson County.

On Nov. 19, two hikers were at Meyers Ranch Park when they spotted a dog on the trail and no owner in sight, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Dog missing for two months found by hiker in Jefferson County

The hikers tried to befriend the dog, who was injured and scared. While trying to carry the dog down the mountain, one of the hikers was bit, the sheriff's office said.

Jeffco Open Space rangers and Jeffco Animal Control responded to the park after the hikers called for help.

Dog missing for two months found by hiker in Jefferson County

One of the hikers remained with the dog, while the other came down for medical help and showed rescuers where to go, the sheriff's office said.

Rescuers successfully hiked in and brought the injured dog down the mountain.

One of the rescuers remembered seeing a lost dog poster in the park more than a month ago. Animal Control contacted the owner, who met rescuers at the trailhead, the sheriff's office said.

Dog missing for two months found by hiker in Jefferson County

The dog, Nova, suffered a broken leg and might have to get surgery, but is now resting comfortably at home.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives