Dog missing for two months found by hikers in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A dog that was missing for two months was found by a pair of hikers in Jefferson County.

On Nov. 19, two hikers were at Meyers Ranch Park when they spotted a dog on the trail and no owner in sight, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The hikers tried to befriend the dog, who was injured and scared. While trying to carry the dog down the mountain, one of the hikers was bit, the sheriff's office said.

Jeffco Open Space rangers and Jeffco Animal Control responded to the park after the hikers called for help.

One of the hikers remained with the dog, while the other came down for medical help and showed rescuers where to go, the sheriff's office said.

Rescuers successfully hiked in and brought the injured dog down the mountain.

One of the rescuers remembered seeing a lost dog poster in the park more than a month ago. Animal Control contacted the owner, who met rescuers at the trailhead, the sheriff's office said.

The dog, Nova, suffered a broken leg and might have to get surgery, but is now resting comfortably at home.