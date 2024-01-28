Dog attack critically injures person in Boulder; police shoot, kill dog

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder shot and killed a dog that was attacking a person Sunday morning. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened after police responded to a disturbance call around 8:17 a.m. in the 3200 block of Palo Parkway, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Police arrived to find the animal “severely attacking an individual.”

Boulder police said an officer had to shoot the dog after the dog tried to attack the officers.

Officers applied tourniquets to the individual and paramedics transported them to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said animal protection officers had to euthanize the dog due to the severity of its injuries.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.