Divorce coaches offer guidance, emotional support throughout legal process

DENVER — In Colorado, Google searches for "divorce" hit a peak in January 2024. The month, which is dubbed "divorce month" by some family law attorneys, is often a time when people begin to research their options.

"People made it through the holidays and are in the decision-making mode," said Sue Horwitz, a divorce coach.

While the number of divorce filings fluctuates throughout the year, Horwitz said the new year can often feel like a catalyst for people to make significant changes in their lives.

Horwitz, who was previously married, said she offers emotional support and strategic guidance as people consider the implications of such a big decision.

"I may work with them on helping them make a decision to either stay in the marriage or go," said Horwitz.

Divorce coaching, a relatively new concept, is considered a part of the dispute resolution process by the American Bar Association (ABA). According to the ABA, "Divorce coaches have different professional backgrounds and are selected based on the specific needs of the clients. For example, some divorce coaches are financial planners, mental health professionals, lawyers, or mediators who have experience dealing with divorcing clients."

Divorce coaches who are not attorneys don't offer legal advice. Horwitz, for example, is a mediator. She uses a variety of skills to help people manage their feelings throughout the divorce process.

Attorney Jessica Meza of Meza & Associates LLC said acting out can hurt a client's case in the long run.

"You start doing things that violate court orders, and that could end up costing you more money," said Meza. "You could end up violating those court orders, and you could be potentially looking at jail time."

Meza said the initial shock can be difficult for her divorce clients.

"Not being impulsive those first days after you are served," she said.

While attorneys handle the legal work, Horwitz said a divorce coach can help the client see the bigger picture.

"All transition and transformation starts with an ending of something, and a new beginning of something else," she said.