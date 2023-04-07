District offers explanation of Loveland HS threat snafu, announces reinstatement of principal

Loveland High School principal Michael James will return to his post on Monday after being placed on administrative leave last week.

The Thompson School District made the announcement Thursday in a letter to parents obtained by Denver7.

James was placed on administrative leave on March 31, two days after a chaotic morning at the high school following a school threat. On March 29, more than a dozen teachers left campus after hearing of a possible threat. Students, meanwhile, were left confused inside the school, and parents told Denver7 they were left in the dark.

The district on Thursday said communication regarding the threat was mishandled.

It said in its letter to parents that the threat came in at 8:12 a.m. during a regularly-planned staff meeting before class. Loveland High routinely starts classes late on Wednesdays.

During that staff meeting, the threat was investigated and deemed not credible and the district decided against any elevated security protocol, the letter reads. However, that information apparently didn’t make it to teachers.

“Information about the incident that was not current was shared with staff and the way that it was described created a situation where some staff members believed that the best decision was to inform others that the school was not safe and that people should depart the campus,” the Thursday letter reads.

The district ultimately canceled classes for the day amid the confusion. Parents were notified of the incident after the decision was made to cancel school.

The district will host a listening session regarding the incident next Thursday, April 13. It says it hopes the forum “will be an opportunity for our Loveland High community members to gather together and share their thoughts and concerns in a safe and productive environment.”

Follow Up District plans listening session for Loveland HS community after school threat Danielle Kreutter

A study session was held earlier this week.

James, meanwhile, is “transitioning back into his role at the school” to return as principal on April 10. Ferguson High School principal Dr. Jason Germain served as interim principal during James’ week-long absence.

Thompson school board member Nancy Rumfelt told Denver7 that James is “well-liked and admired. Some students who spoke to Denver7 earlier this week had questions about the decision to place James – known by students as “MJ” – on leave in the first place.

"We want to know why MJ was put on administrative leave, and we want him back," Loveland High senior Alyson Pike said.