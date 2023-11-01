Disciplinary complaint filed against district attorney for alleged wrongdoings in Morphew case

DENVER — A disciplinary complaint filed Monday against 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley alleges the DA and her office engaged in a slew of wrongdoings during the initial prosecution of Barry Morphew.

In the 20-page complaint, the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel alleges Stanley interacted with Mike King, who hosts a YouTube channel devoted to true crime. The interactions include text exchanges, interviews with King and video comments Stanley allegedly made on King’s YouTube channel before during and after Barry’s prosecution.

Examples from the complaint include:

23. On May 15, 2021, when Mike King of “Profiling Evil” texted Respondent asking her for more information about the short rifle Barry Morphew allegedly used to kill Suzanne Morphew, as had been identified in the Complaint, Respondent replied, “Um, I will see what I can do. Only because it’s you, Mike.”

24. When King texted Respondent and asked her if perhaps Mr. Morphew strangled Suzanne in the hot tub, Respondent replied, “We know it wasn’t bloody. The hot tub was drained with ‘crust’ around the drain areas indicating it had not been used in a long time. But keep on spinning ideas in your brain!”

25. When King texted Respondent and asked her about Suzanne Morphew’s car keys, Respondent replied, “We think she always left her purse in the car.”

26. In June 2021, when King texted Respondent to comment about a new video on Barry Morphew, Respondent replied, “I’m great! Thanks!! We got him. No worries.”

During a May 2021 press conference announcing the arrest of Barry, Stanley told the media gathered at the Chaffee County Courthouse, "I am sure you are all aware and know that we can not talk about any open or active investigation, and that is per the rules of professional conduct that we will abide by."

Other allegations include withholding evidence from the defense and a perceived failure to send discovery to the defense team in a timely manner.

The complaint alleges:

28. Respondent was aware that the Salida Office (Chaffee County) did not have enough bandwidth to send to defense counsel large amounts of electronic discovery, data, videos, and photos via the ACTION5 system in a timely manner.

29. Morphew’s defense counsel filed a motion to compel and for sanctions because the prosecution failed to timely disclose all information to Morphew as required by Crim. R. 16.

Barry’s attorney, Iris Eytan, filed a complaint in March with the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation asking for discipline for Stanley and the other prosecutors.

The 83-page request for investigation states that judges overseeing identified violations of court orders and discovery rules, including "providing false information to the court."

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May 2020 out of Chaffee County. Barry was arrested on May 5, 2021 on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Prosecutors had argued that Barry discovered his wife was having an affair, then killed her, disposed of her body and staged a bike crash in a rural area.

The judge ruled on Sept. 17, 2021 that the case would go to trial. He also set a cash-only bond for $500,000.

The court decided on Feb. 1, 2022 Barry could not receive a fair trial in Chaffee County, and the case was moved to Fremont County. The case was set to stay in the 11th Judicial District.

On April 19, 2022, a Fremont County judge granted the prosecution's motion to dismiss the murder case against Barry. The motion asked the court to dismiss the charges without prejudice, meaning he could be tried again if prosecutors refile charges.

On Sept. 27, 2023, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced that the remains of Suzanne Morphew were found in Saguache County.

CBI said human remains were discovered during a search in connection with an unrelated investigation on Sept. 22 around the Town of Moffat. The remains were positively identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Sept. 27 as belonging to Suzanne Morphew, CBI said.