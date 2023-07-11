DIA on track to set new record for intercepted firearms in 2023 following record-breaking surge last year

Saturday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration officers at Denver International Airport discovered a loaded Ruger handgun in the bag of a Florida-bound traveler during a routine X-ray screening.

The weapon was the third firearm discovered by TSA at the Denver airport this month, and one of 93 intercepted by TSA officers so far in 2023, officials stated in a Monday news release. At this time last year, DIA officers had seized 77 firearms from travelers’ carry-on luggage.

DIA is on track to set a new record for firearms intercepted by TSA officers in 2023 following a record-breaking surge in gun seizures last year, the news release stated.

Nationally, TSA officers intercepted 3,251 firearms at airport security checkpoints during the first six months of 2023, up from 3,053 at this time last year, the news release stated.

Aside from COVID-disrupted 2020, the number of weapons intercepted at airport security has climbed every year since 2010. Nationally, from 2022 to 2023, that number has increased 6%. At DIA, it’s up more than 20% so far this year.

