DHS Secretary suggests removing customs officers from so-called sanctuary cities

A new suggestion from the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin could bring international travel to halt in some major cities across the United States. Mullin has expressed opposition to some cities' policies concerning immigration enforcement.

Mullins told Fox News that one area the department "may take a hard look at" is some of the cities with international airports.

"If they’re a sanctuary city, should they really be processing customs into their city?" Mullin asked in that interview. “Seriously, if they’re a sanctuary city and they’re receiving international flights, and we’re asking them to partner with us at the airport but once they walk out of the airport they’re not going to enforce immigration policy, maybe we need have a really hard look at that because we need to focus on cities that want to work with us.”

The U.S. Department of Justice considers cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Denver as sanctuary cities.

Skyler McKinley, AAA regional director of public affairs, said right now there is nothing to indicate that the federal government will decide to remove or limit Customs and Border Protection officers at major airports. But without those federal workers, airports simply cannot process international flights.

KMGH photojournalist Richard Butler Denver7 anchor Micah Smith interviews AAA Regional Director of Public Affairs Skyler McKinley.

"In the unlikely event DHS decides to move forward with removing resources from major international airports, it would functionally be a shutdown of international travel at those airports. You cannot process international travelers without federal resources,” McKinley said.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado has spoken out against the idea.

In a post on X Hickenlooper said: “This idea from the Trump administration is flying under the radar. It shouldn’t. Shutting down customs at major U.S. airports would hurt millions of American businesses, workers, and families, and totally upend international travel. Yet another self-inflicted wound.”

McKinley said in general, as air travelers face more disruptions, there are steps they can take to be proactive.

“The easiest way to avoid an issue altogether is to be an informed, attentive traveler. So, download your airlines app, work with a travel agent, if you can stay keen on alerts, take the first flight in the day,” McKinley said.

AAA also recommends checking TSA wait times online before you leave for the airport.