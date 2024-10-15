Developing story: Shelter-in-place order issued in Elizabeth amid 'increased police activity'

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order has been issued in Elizabeth with multiple law enforcement agencies responding to a scene, according to the town.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Elbert County Sheriff's Office and Elizabeth Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order around 175 Spruce Street, as law enforcement worked around the area of the Fitzgerald Apartments. Residents are asked to stay in place until they receive an all-clear message, according to the Town of Elizabeth's Facebook page.

Anybody who cannot shelter in place can come to the Elizabeth Town Hall, located at 151 S. Banner St. The town hall is closed for business.

Elbert County SWAT was at the scene.

"More information will become available, but as this is a fluid event, involving several law enforcement departments, your cooperation is appreciated," the Town of Elizabeth wrote on Facebook.

Elizabeth Fire Rescue said the public should expect increase police activity on S. Elbert Street, which is now closed between Highway 86 and East Maple.

Elizabeth School District is on fall break this week, so no local schools are impacted by the police activity.

Elizabeth is a small town along Highway 86 about 13 miles east of Castle Rock.

Denver7 has a crew on their way to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.