Developing: Police involved in shooting in Pueblo, 1 person dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police officers were involved in a shooting Thursday morning where one person died.

The Pueblo Police Department said the shooting happened along the 3600 block of Dillon Drive, which is in the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and State Highway 47.

While the police department did not provide any details, it said that the Pueblo County Coroner's Office will identify a person who died during this interaction. Police did not clarify if the deceased person was a suspect or if they died from the shooting.

No officers were injured.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating this police shooting.

No other details were available. Denver7 is working to learn more.

