Despite serial killer's confession and conviction, Colorado woman's body has been missing since 2003

This week marks 20 years since Jennifer Lynn Marcum disappeared from Colorado, and while a serial killer confessed to killing her, her body has never been found.

Scott Kimball, now 56 years old, was sentenced to 70 years in prison in 2009 for after he was convicted of murdering four people in 2003 and 2004, though investigators believe he is the suspect behind 21 other unsolved killings, according to The Denver Post. He's serving an additional 48 years for fraud and 70 months on a federal gun charge.

Jennifer Lynn Marcum's disappearance and Scott Kimball's conviction | Denver7 report from 2008

Kimball was convicted in the four slayings after he was released from a Colorado prison to become a paid FBI informant, according to the Associated Press. He had been imprisoned after he was convicted of check fraud, but convinced the FBI he could work as an informant.

Some of the killings happened just months after his release in December 2002.

The first one was LeAnn Emry, 24, of Centennial. Marcum was the second. Kaysi McLeod, 19, of Thornton, disappeared in August 2003, and Kimball's uncle Terry Kimball, 60, of Lafayette, vanished in 2004, according to The Denver Post.

Denver7

Marcum went missing sometime on Feb. 16 or 17 in 2003, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation. She was 25 years old at the time.

She had just moved in with Kimball and was planning on going to Seattle with him for a job. She was the girlfriend of one of Kimball's cellmates.

She was last known to be headed to the Denver International Airport. Her 1999 four-door Saturn was later found abandoned around the 8500 block of Pena Boulevard near the airport, according to CBI.

Kimball would later confess to killing Marcum, however her body has never been found.

Denver7

As for the three others murders: A hunter found McLeod's remains in Jackson County, Kimball led investigators to Emry's body in Utah and then to his uncle's remains near Vail Pass, according to The Denver Post.

He was arrested in California in connection with a fraudulent check case in early 2006. Two fathers of the victims pressed the FBI to further investigate the cases, which led authorities to believe Kimball had committed the four murders.

Kimball agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder for the four killings.

He was sentenced in October 2009 to the 70 years in prison for the murders. He was transferred to the Sterling Correctional Facility, the largest prison in the state's Department of Corrections system.

In October 2017, Kimball was accused of attempting to arrange a killing from prison and escape, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities continue to investigate any ties between Kimball and the 21 other people he is suspected of killing.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Kimball is currently at the United States Penitentiary in Coleman, Florida. He has a set release date of Jan. 7, 2082. It's not clear why he was moved from Colorado to Florida.

Anybody with information on the Marcum case is asked to contact FBI agent Jonathan Grusing at 303-629-7171. This remains an open case.