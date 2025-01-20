Despite frigid temperatures, hundreds attend Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade

DENVER — Despite single-digit temperatures felt throughout Denver on Monday, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade went on, with hundreds participating.

"Equal justice doesn't stop because it's cold, and so we're not going to stop," said Lekresha Cloud, a marade attendee. "We're always going to support."

Cloud told Denver7 she's been attending Denver's marade (parade and march) for years.

"Since I was a little girl. I mean, with my mother, she was born and raised here, and she has had us out here for years as little children, and as far as I can remember as an adult, this is, you know, this is just a part of the culture," Cloud said.

Along with being a marade attendee, Cloud had also gathered extra warm clothing, like coats, gloves and hats, to give to those at the marade who needed an extra layer for warmth.

"We decided that we were just going to give away stuff," she said. "I'm giving this stuff away because it's the humane thing to do, to keep us warm, to keep us safe and keep us thriving."

Laneeta Sowell-Pruitt and Jennifer Jackson attended the marade together. They told Denver7 they were elated by the turnout despite the frigid temperatures, which warmed their hearts.

"It's warm out here," Sowell-Pruitt said. "I'm not even cold today. It could be colder, but when I woke up this morning, I was like, I'm gonna do this. I do it every year."

Because of the cold, the marade start time was delayed, and the event schedule was shortened.

"It's a great day to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on our country," said Eleanor Herbert, who attended the marade.