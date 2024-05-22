Despite DU officials' expectation encampment would dismantle Tuesday night, it remains put Wednesday

DENVER — Despite University of Denver (DU) Chancellor Jeremy Haefner saying it was his administration's hope "the encampment would be dismantled by 9 p.m." on Tuesday, the pro-Palestinian encampment stayed put Wednesday.

Students with DU4Palestine as well as those with DU Hillel had separate meetings with the chancellor on Wednesday.

Denver7 DU pro-Palestinian encampment

Jack Fingeroot, a Jewish student at DU, said his conversation with the chancellor was not quite as productive as he had hoped.

"My goal was to tell him that he has not done a good job and try to find out what he's going to do next because, I mean, anti-semitism is at an all-time high," Fingeroot said. "He could not give me a comprehensive plan."

Meanwhile, students with DU4Palestine also entered a meeting with the DU Chancellor early Wednesday afternoon. They were still in that meeting as of the writing of this article, though a student protester told Denver7 that their desires going into the meeting were clear.

"I'm hoping that they move with us towards disclosure and divestment," said Caleb Bishop, a member of DU4Palestine.

These meetings with university leadership came less than 24 hours since the two sides seemingly clashed Tuesday night.

Pro-Palestinian students said they felt threatened by counter protesters Tuesday.

Students with DU Hillel who were near the encampment told Denver7 they felt unsafe and unwelcome, while acknowledging it was a shared feeling among the two sides.

Protesters defy Tuesday deadline to close DU encampment

"I think both parties (are) feeling unsafe with the other presence there," said Lily Gross, with DU Hillel.

Denver7 asked members of DU4Palestine what they are asking of university officials. They said they want disclosure on any ties with Israeli companies the university may have, and then they want divestment from them.

They added they want the university to end its study abroad program in Israel, as well.