Deputy shot in Laramie County, Wyoming; suspect died

LARAMIE COUNTY, Wy. — A deputy in Laramie County, Wyoming, was injured in a shooting with a suspect on Monday evening.

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office said on Monday just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road to serve a warrant. The home is about 10 miles north of the Wyoming-Colorado border.

At some point in the subsequent interactions, both deputies and the suspect shot at each other, the sheriff's office said. Details surrounding what led to the shooting are not yet available.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 1, 8am

One of the deputies was shot and transported via ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The deputy is stable, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, has died.

The sheriff's office said it does not believe there is any threat to the public.

The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

No other details were available as of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.