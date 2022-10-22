Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies shoot, wound knife-wielding man after chase: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

larimercountyOIS.png
Denver7
larimercountyOIS.png
Posted at 9:26 AM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 11:31:59-04

DENVER — Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office shot and wounded a man who they say was armed with a knife following a high-speed chase Friday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The incident began around 10:13 p.m. as a traffic stop in the 2800 block of SE Frontage Road in Johnstown.

Deputies attempting to stop the vehicle noticed the driver take off at a high speed, which led to a pursuit where it ended in a PIT maneuver near a roundabout on Highway 402, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the suspect's vehicle crashed, the suspect got out of the car and advanced toward deputies with a knife, the sheriff’s office said.

Despite commands from deputies to the suspect to drop the knife he did not comply and was shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was activated, and the Loveland Police Department will be leading the investigation, the release said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplus.png

Local News

How to watch Denver7 News anytime free on your Samsung Smart TV