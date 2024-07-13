Deputies searching for 'loser' who strung wires across Wilson Mesa Trail outside Telluride

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office is searching for the "loser" who deliberately strung wires across a trail outside Telluride.

The wires have been found along the Wilson Mesa Trail, located on U.S. Forest Service land between Silverpick and Woods Lake near Placerville.

The first wire was found strung across two trees on June 29. The sheriff's office said the wire was hung "in an apparent effort to cause injury."

A second wire was found by a dirt bike rider Wednesday evening. The sheriff's office said the wire, like the previous one, was "clearly intended to seriously injure motorcycle riders and/or others recreating in the area."

The dirt bike rider was recording their ride when they discovered the wire.

Watch: Dirt bike rider discovers wire deliberately strung across trail outside Telluride

“This despicable act is a severe public safety threat to our community. We are engaged in a rigorous investigation to catch this loser. Meantime, we can’t emphasize enough to have situational awareness when recreating in this area," said San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters in a statement.

The sheriff's office has partnered with the Forest Service to warn the public and identify a suspect. A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office dispatch line at 970-728-1911. Tipsters can remain anonymous.