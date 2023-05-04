Deputies searching for driver, pedestrian involved in 'shootout' at Douglas County intersection

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver and pedestrian who were involved in a "shootout" at a Douglas County intersection Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Inverness Parkway and South Jamaica Street just before 2 p.m.

Witnesses told 911 dispatchers there was an exchange of gunfire between someone in a dark-colored Nissan sedan and a man who was walking down the street, according to Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. The driver was heading into an apartment complex located at that intersection when the incident happened.

The driver continued southbound on Inverness Parkway, drove around the apartment complex and left the area, according to Weekly. The man, who was standing at the northeast corner of the intersection at the time of the shooting, ran north and got into an early 2000s white Tahoe on the passenger side, Weekly said.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

No injuries have been reported at this time. It is believed the driver had a handgun, while the man had a long gun with either a bright pink or orange strap, according to Weekly.

Weekly said this incident is "unusual for Douglas County."

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the driver or pedestrian is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-660-7579.