Deputies investigating shooting at Jefferson County hotel

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are investigating following a shooting at a Jefferson County hotel Friday night.

The sheriff's office said it received reports of multiple shots fired at the Holiday Inn in the 12600 block of West Indore Place.

Deputies on scene at Holiday Inn, 12600 block of W Indore Place. Report of multiple shots fired. Unknown injury. Unknown suspect info at this time. Hotel is being evacuated. Media staging at Safeway at Ken Caryl & Shaffer Pkwy. PIO ETA is 10:20 pm. pic.twitter.com/jdTe6rjJFz — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 27, 2024

The hotel is being evacuated.

No one was injured, according to the sheriff's office. A suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.