Deputies investigating shooting at Jefferson County hotel

The Holiday Inn in the 12600 block of West Indore Place has been evacuated, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jan 26, 2024
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are investigating following a shooting at a Jefferson County hotel Friday night.

The sheriff's office said it received reports of multiple shots fired at the Holiday Inn in the 12600 block of West Indore Place.

The hotel is being evacuated.

No one was injured, according to the sheriff's office. A suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

