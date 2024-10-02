Deputies arrest robbery suspect who allegedly threatened Highlands Ranch Walmart employees

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County deputies on Tuesday arrested a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened employees at a Highlands Ranch Walmart.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Walmart Supercenter on 6675 Business Center Drive in Highlands Ranch.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, employees confronted a man who was stealing items. The man claimed to have a gun and allegedly threatened to shoot the employees.

When deputies arrived they found the alleged suspect — only identified as a 28-year-old man — walking near the store. He was arrested for felony menacing, aggravated robbery and theft.

The sheriff's office said a gun and stolen items were found in the man's backpack during his arrest.

“I could not be prouder of my deputies for their quick response and professionalism during this incident. Thanks to the retail employees who called for help, our deputies were able to make a great arrest that sends a message to criminals that retail theft will not be tolerated in Douglas County," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.

The sheriff's office said it will not release the man's identity at this time since the investigation is ongoing.