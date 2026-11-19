DENVER (KMGH) — A group of tenants at Viña Apartments, an affordable housing building in Denver’s Elyria-Swansea neighborhood said for years, they’ve been dealing with serious maintenance and security issues that property management companies have not adequately addressed.

Mission Rock Residential currently manages the property, but Viña Apartments has had several different property management companies over the last few years.

Jessica Neckien, a tenant and member of the Viña Tenants Union said the building faces a lot of preventable challenges.

“I've seen things that I didn't know were possible,” Neckien said. “Negligent management, homeless dying in my building, in the stairwell defecation. It's just a whole host of things.”

Neckien said under Mission Rock’s management, inside her own apartment when sewage backed up, it took property managers two months to address the issue.

“It took them two months to get Roto-Rooter out here to actually do something about it, and they snaked it, which didn't fix the problem. They had to jet water through the pipes, which now I have a hole in my floor, which I cannot get it fixed,” Neckien said.

Neckien continued, “This happened frequently with other tenants, you put in a request, a repair request in the portal, and it's canceled or it says completed by maintenance, and they haven't even come or fixed the problem.“

Neckien said maintenance issues have led to serious consequences for some tenants.

“We've had several apartments that are DHA vouchers that went into abatement because maintenance lied that they completed the maintenance request from the DHA inspectors, and they (tenants) almost lost their apartment because when the inspector came back, these issues were not resolved,” Neckien said.

Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST) confirmed due to HOST providing gap financing to help make the development of the income-restricted property possible, Viña is subject to annual HOST inspections that follow HUD standards.

A spokesperson for HOST said the property was most recently inspected this past summer. It failed on initial inspection in June, but then it made some corrections and passed on second inspection, on July 1st, 2026.

“You can't trust management,” Cathy Maes, who’s lived at the Viña Apartments for the past two years said.

Maes said a property manager promised she could move from her current apartment into an accessible unit, which she said was necessary after her knee replacement.

“They said that they would not break the lease, that I can't move there, and I'm not in a position to move right now because of my handicap, my surgery. I said, ’well, that's that has nothing to do with you. I have movers’,” Maes said.

HOST reports it is currently investigating an ADA accommodation issue.

Maes said she’s also expressed concerns about security and broken doors around the building. Property managers have responded by saying they’re looking into the issue but have not presented solutions.

“We have no security in the building,” Maes said. “People sleeping in the stairwell. They come in, they steal.”

Maes said Mission Rock Residential has made some improvements, like removing problematic tenants, but more improvements are needed.

A spokesperson for Mission Rock sent Denver7 the following statement in response to resident concerns:

Mission Rock Residential takes allegations of discrimination and retaliation at Viña Apartments seriously. We are gathering information about the concerns residents have raised and will investigate any such allegations. No resident will face adverse action for raising a concern.

Since taking over management in August, our team has worked to address resident concerns and improve conditions, addressing more than 200 maintenance requests. We are committed to providing a safe, well-maintained place to live and treating every resident fairly, with respect, and in accordance with the law. We encourage residents to bring concerns to our team so we can address them promptly.

“I'm tired of seeing these issues happen, and I really want to see some widespread changes in affordable housing because it's just not happening here. It's happening all over,” Neckien said.

Under a previous property management company, Neckien said she was threatened with eviction after collecting tenants' feedback as a union organizer.

But Neckien said it’s imperative that tenants come together to fight for better conditions.