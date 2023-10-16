Watch Now
Denver’s Tattered Cover files for bankruptcy, will close 3 stores and cut 27 jobs

Beloved book chain’s new CEO says company can no longer support 7 stores in Colorado
Posted at 12:12 PM, Oct 16, 2023
DENVER — The Tattered Cover on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a somber financial admission for one of America’s most beloved independent book chains.

The 52-year-old bookstore will close three locations by November, the company’s chief executive officer, Brad Dempsey, said in an interview Monday: The McGregor Square store across from Coors Field and recently opened outlets in Westminster and Colorado Springs.

At least 27 of Tattered Cover’s 103 positions — more than one-quarter — will be eliminated through the store closures, he said.

“This structure of seven stores is not sustainable,” said Dempsey, a Denver bankruptcy attorney. “It’s very difficult to be profitable without a substantial amount of additional capital that investors were not willing to provide right now.”

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

