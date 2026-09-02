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Denver’s scorching summer brings record heat, intense storms and growing wildfire concern

Denver hit six 100-degree days this summer as record warmth stretches nationwide. Lisa Hidalgo and Ryan Warner discuss heat, monsoons, wildfire risks and fall outlooks.
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Denver7
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In our monthly Colorado climate conversation, Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo joined CPR’s Ryan Warner to discuss the state's unusually hot summer, including Denver’s sixth triple-digit day of the season and one of the warmest Julys on record nationwide.

Hidalgo explained how warmer overnight lows are contributing to the trend and why monsoon moisture has also brought weather changes.

The conversation also focused on new CU research showing wildfires are moving faster and becoming more destructive, especially over the last decade. Hidalgo said the growing speed and intensity of fires is “a little scary,” as climate change and continued development in fire-prone areas increase risks for homeowners across Colorado.

▶️ Watch their conversation in the video player below.

Colorado climate chat: Denver’s hot summer hits records, brings intense storms