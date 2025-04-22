Denver's Latino Cultural Arts Center breaks ground on new creative community space

Denver’s Latino Cultural Arts Center (LCAC) will break ground Tuesday on “Las Bodegas,” a cultural campus in the historic Sun Valley and La Alma neighborhoods. Las Bodegas, which means “the warehouses” in Spanish, is an appropriate name for the space that will house in 10,000 square feet of warehouse space at 1935 W. 12th Ave.

LCAC Executive Director Alfredo Reyes has been working on securing funding for the project since 2023.

“To be able to say that this project was discussed and talked about in the halls of Congress, that it had been built into legislation signed by the President of the United States, that brought me so much pride,” Reyes said.

The goal of Las Bodegas is to harness creative talent in Denver while supporting a historically marginalized community. The space will host community events, educational opportunities and artist-in-residence programs. LCAC board member and artist Armando Somoza said the creative arts contribute billions of dollars to Denver’s economy.

“When you merge creativity, and especially the creativity of the Southwest, with the emerging technologies that are that are starting to enter into the workspace, anything is possible” Somoza said.

Tuesday's groundbreaking on Earth Day is fitting, as the building will be fully electric and will incorporate other green technologies.