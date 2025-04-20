Denver's Civic Center Park packed as annual Mile High 420 Festival kicks off

DENVER — The Mile High 420 Festival drew cannabis enthusiasts from all over to Denver’s Civic Center Park on Sunday.

The annual Denver festival marks marijuana culture's high holiday but started years ago as a protest for legalization.

The origins of the date and the term "420" generally are murky.

However, the prevailing explanation is that it started in the 1970s with a group of California high school friends who would meet up at 4:20 p.m. to smoke a joint.

Historically, the University of Colorado Boulder was among the largest 4/20 celebrations in the country, but administrators have since banned the annual smokeout.

