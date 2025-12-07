Denver’s Christkindl Market marks 25 years at new Tivoli location

DENVER — Celebrating its 25th year, Denver’s Christkindl Market has moved to the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria campus, offering more space for its 40+ vendors and growing crowds.

“Everybody's always hungry for a pretzel,” said Leon Speth, vendor.

Josh Bryant, one of the vendors at the market, is among those spreading the cheer stationed in the huts. He's selling food with European origins.

“We do Schmalzkuchen, which is a German donut, which is a very popular classic Christmas dish in Germany at the Christmas markets,” said Bryant.

But it’s not just German food being sold. Blair Hamill, another vendor, is selling a different kind of good.

“I’m selling posters of various places. National parks, ski resorts, places that people love to visit and create emotional memories for those folks who see the art,” said Hamill.

This year, the market moved from Civic Center Park to the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria campus.

“Vendors are loving it. We're seeing that people are really excited to be in this new space. Have more space to spread out,” said Samantha Seems, executive director of German American Chamber of Commerce - Colorado chapter.

Last year, 350,000 people visited the market. This year, even more are expected.

“You meet people from around the world, a lot of European visitors,” said Speth.

And there’s a sense of community between the vendors.

“We're like a family around here. A lot of the vendors I’ve known for over 10 years, we work through this together,” said Bryant.

The vendors enjoy seeing visitors, whether returning or new, taking in the holiday spirit.

“I’ve been doing this for eight years now, and we keep growing, and people love it as a festival. A lot of people come and have a good time,” said Hamill.

The Christkindl Market runs through December 23.

