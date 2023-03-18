Denver’s Blake Street Tavern closing after 20 years

DENVER — A downtown Denver institution announced it will be closing after 20 years in business.

Blake Street Tavern told our news partner, The Denver Post, on Saturday that it will be permanently closing on April 9.

A reason for the closure was not given.

The popular sports bar has been a big part of LoDo’s revitalization since opening in 2003 and has been a “home base” for many during several Rockies Opening Day events.

The bar will be open for the Rockies Opening Day on April 6. But will be no more three days after the first pitch is thrown.

“We are saddened by this turn of events and gladdened by the support of our many regulars and friends,” General Manager Shelley Majeres told the Post.