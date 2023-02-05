Denver7 viewers help teen buy new car after his was stolen a week after 16th birthday

DENVER — A Denver teen who had his car stolen a week after his 16th birthday now has a new set of wheels, thanks to generous Denver7 viewers.

After we shared Logan Bader's story, the community came together to help the teen raise money to buy a new car.

"I'm really grateful, and I'm happy that there are so many people out there who care," Logan said.

Earlier this month, Logan celebrated his 16th birthday and got his driver's license. He had used his life savings to purchase a 2007 Acura MDX, only to have a thief steal the car a week later.

"I felt really bad just because I worked hard for it. And it was just gone before I even got the chance to really even use the car," he said.

"He never spent a dime, always saved everything he got and it went into the savings for that car," Logan's mom Melissa Bader said.

Logan and Melissa said after their story was shared on Denver7's newscast, donations poured into their GoFundMe fundraiser.

"The first day like after it aired, I think we got $2,000 more. And then it just kept rolling in," Logan said.

They raised more than $7,000 for a new vehicle.

"We were overwhelmed with the amount of support we received, especially after it aired on the news," Melissa said.

Logan purchased a 2012 Subaru Forester on Saturday evening.

He said police just found his stolen Acura last week. It was abandoned in Thornton and taken to a police impound.

"The condition it was totaled. And there was like drugs in the car, and they ripped out a bunch of stuff. And they stole a bike that was sitting in the trunk of the car," Logan said.

Logan and Melissa tell us they're thankful to see so much good come out of a bad situation.

"I just want to say, thank you, because I really appreciate it. And because of your help, I was able to get back to where I was and be able to have a car so I'm very grateful," Logan said.