Denver7 viewers help family after car was stolen while son battles brain cancer

Perkins family thankful for donations and kind wishes
Denver7 viewers' donations helped pay for a new car for a family whose car was stolen while their son battles a brain tumor
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jun 16, 2023
Sometimes waiting is the hardest part. And the Perkins family of Centennial has been waiting a lot this past year.

In August, 7-year-old Jack was diagnosed with optic nerve glioma, a form of brain cancer. The initial chemotherapy therapy treatment in Colorado didn’t work, so Jack has been traveling back and forth to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital in Memphis for treatment. Because of that, his dad Marshall drives for Uber so his schedule can be flexible.

“This year I spent the entire month of February in Memphis with Jack and then the last of April and first half of May not working because my car was stolen,” Marshall said.

In late April, Marshall’s car was stolen from a Centennial golf course, leaving him with no way to continue working. Denver7 reported on the theft and the financial impact to the family. Thanks to donations from Denver7 viewers and Arc Thrift Stores, we were able to find a car for Marshall.

Caroline Perkins said because of the car, they were able to use insurance money to offset the losses from Marshall not working for several weeks. She also shared good news on their son, Jack, who recently returned to Memphis for an MRI.

“We got great news that his tumor his shrinking, so we’re hoping that this summer Jack can kind of relax a little bit,” Caroline said.

Caroline added that the generosity of Denver7 viewers restored her faith in humanity.

“It’s made me want to help other people with the amount of help we’ve gotten and kind wishes,” she said.

