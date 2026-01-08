Denver7 Smart Shopper: Here’s where to save on groceries for the week of Jan. 7, 2026

DENVER — Saving money on groceries, a major household expense, is a priority for many families.

Denver7’s Smart Shopper tracks prices at four major Denver supermarkets to help families save.

Each Wednesday, we update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine grocery essentials at King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here’s the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from January 07, 2026. See the results below or view them full screen here.

This week, three supermarket chains lowered their prices compared to last week, and one chain increased its prices slightly. Specifically, Walmart, King Soopers, and Safeway decreased prices, and Target's prices went up by a dime.

Despite week-to-week fluctuations, grocery totals have remained stable during the months of Smart Shopper checks.

#1 WALMART ⎸ $25.06 | 🔻 0.16

For 32 weeks, Walmart has led in low prices, making chasing sales unnecessary. After briefly losing the spot, Walmart is back on top. This week, Walmart lowered its price on milk, leading to a 0.16 decrease in our basket total.

#2 KING SOOPERS ⎸ $27.11 |🔻 1.20

Denver’s largest grocer has been steadily increasing prices over the past couple of weeks. But in this week’s grocery price comparison, it came in second place—just $0.20 less than Target, thanks to sale prices on ground beef.

#3 TARGET ⎸ $27.31 | 🔺 0.10

Target has gradually dropped some staple prices, making it the third-cheapest store this week. The Minneapolis-based retailer is only about $2 more expensive than Walmart but $3 cheaper than the 4th place winner, Safeway.

#4 SAFEWAY ⎸ $30.31 |🔻 1.70

Finally, although Safeway consistently ranks at the bottom of our Smart Shopper comparisons, it still pursues competitive pricing, relying heavily on sales, especially for meat products.

Take advantage of digital coupons and join loyalty programs today to maximize your grocery savings every week.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

