Denver7 Smart Shopper: Here’s where to save on groceries for the week of Feb. 11, 2026

Denver7 is tracking grocery prices weekly to help you save money on your food bill
Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check on nine supermarket staples from four retailers as of February 11, 2026.
DENVER — Saving money on groceries, a major household expense, is a priority for many families.

Denver7’s Smart Shopper tracks prices at four major Denver supermarkets to help families save.

Each Wednesday, we update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine grocery essentials at King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here’s the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from February 11, 2026. See the results below or view them full screen here.

This week, three chains increased their prices compared to last week, while Target's prices remained steady for the fifth straight week.

Despite week-to-week fluctuations, grocery totals have remained stable during the months of Smart Shopper checks.

#1 WALMART ⎸ $24.89 | 🔺 $0.36

For 39 weeks, Walmart has led the way on low prices, making chasing sales unnecessary. This week, the country's largest retailer is a whopping $7.32 cheaper than the most expensive grocer on this list, Safeway.

#2 TARGET $27.21 | Unchanged

Target has gradually dropped some staple prices, making it the second-cheapest store this week. The Minneapolis-based retailer is only about $2.30 more expensive than Walmart, but $5 cheaper than the 4th-place winner, Safeway.

#3 KING SOOPERS $30.41 |🔺 $0.70

Denver’s largest grocer has been steadily increasing prices over the past couple of weeks. In this week’s grocery price comparison, it came in third place, with a total that is more than $3 higher than Target's and over $5 more expensive than Walmart.

#4 SAFEWAY $32.21 |🔺 $2.00

Finally, although Safeway consistently ranks at the bottom of our Smart Shopper comparisons, it still pursues competitive pricing, relying heavily on sales, especially for meat products.

Take advantage of digital coupons and join loyalty programs today to maximize your grocery savings every week.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

  • 2% milk (1 gallon)
  • Loaf of wheat bread (sandwich)
  • Skinless chicken breast value pack (price per pound)
  • Non-tubed ground beef 80/20 (price per pound)
  • Dozen eggs (large A or AA)
  • Toasted oats cereal (12 ounces)
  • Creamy peanut butter (16 ounces)
  • Bag of baby carrots (16 ounces)
  • Box of four butter sticks (16 ounces)
