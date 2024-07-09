Denver7 is broadcasting from its new downtown facility: Watch the first newscast from 2323 Delgany Street

Denver7 has officially begun broadcasting local news from its new, state-of-the-art downtown facility at 2323 Delgany Street.
Tuesday’s edition of Denver7 News at 5 p.m. marked the station's first local newscast from the new facility, which features a fully redesigned studio space.
The first newscast from the new Denver7 offices – located opposite the intersection of Park and Wewatta about a quarter-mile from the center field corner of Coors Field – is the latest, and the most significant, step in Denver7’s move from 123 Speer Boulevard, which it called home for more than half a century.
Denver7 began transmitting a signal from its Delgany location Monday morning.
Take an indoor drone video tour of our new facility in the video player below.
