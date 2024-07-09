Denver7 is broadcasting from its new downtown facility: Watch the first newscast from 2323 Delgany Street

Denver7 has officially begun broadcasting local news from its new, state-of-the-art downtown facility at 2323 Delgany Street.

Tuesday’s edition of Denver7 News at 5 p.m. marked the station's first local newscast from the new facility, which features a fully redesigned studio space.

The first newscast from the new Denver7 offices – located opposite the intersection of Park and Wewatta about a quarter-mile from the center field corner of Coors Field – is the latest, and the most significant, step in Denver7’s move from 123 Speer Boulevard, which it called home for more than half a century.

Denver7 began transmitting a signal from its Delgany location Monday morning.

Take an indoor drone video tour of our new facility in the video player below.

Take an indoor drone tour of Denver7's new downtown office and studio

Celebrating 70 years of Denver7 Denver7 history: We started as KLZ, Denver’s very first radio station Jeff Anastasio

Find more Denver7 history here.