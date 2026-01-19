Denver Zoo investigating after death of two Malayan tapirs

DENVER — The Denver Zoo is working to determine what caused the death of its two Malayan tapirs, the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance announced Saturday.

“We’re deeply saddened to share that we recently lost our two beloved Malayan tapirs, JohHi, 16, and Rinny, 18,” the social media announcement reads. “Given the loss of both animals in a relatively short period of time, our Animal Care and Health teams are thoroughly investigating their deaths to determine the causes and any potential connection in accordance with our standard protocols.”

Malayan tapirs are an endangered species and can live up to 30 years, according to the zoo’s website .

There is no risk to other animals, staff or zoo visitors, according to the post, and more information will be shared when pathology results and internal investigation findings are available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to understand what happened and ensure we are providing the best possible care for our animals now and in the future," the post reads.

Malayan tapirs, sometimes called Oreo tapirs for their coloring, can weigh up to 700 pounds and are found from Myanmar and south Thailand to Malaysia and Sumatra, according to the zoo’s website. They are typically solitary animals aside from mating pairs.